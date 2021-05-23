A basket for every occasion and a basket for everyone

Rita Barton made a lot of baskets during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year.
“This was my COVID project,” said Barton, of the Village of Woodbury.
Her sister had joked that Barton should sign them with “COVID 2020” to mark
the occasion.
Barton will join other members of the Basket Weavers Club for the group’s show and sale, which will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex.
