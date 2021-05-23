A basket for every occasion and a basket for everyone

Rita Barton, of the Village of Woodbury, works on a wine bottle basket during the Basket Weavers Club’s session last Thursday at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. The group will put on a sale this Thursday at Paradise.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Rita Barton made a lot of baskets during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year.

“This was my COVID project,” said Barton, of the Village of Woodbury.

Her sister had joked that Barton should sign them with “COVID 2020” to mark

the occasion.

Barton will join other members of the Basket Weavers Club for the group’s show and sale, which will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex.

