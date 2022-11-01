95-year-old golfer shoots his first hole-in-one

Hey all you 60-, 70-, or even 80-something year-old golfers, here’s a new target to shoot for. When 95-year-old Melvin Traub stepped up to the sixth tee of the El Diablo executive golf course last month, he took a good swing and sent the ball flying.
Traub’s shot landed on the green and took a short cruise before falling right into the cup, making him one the oldest Villagers — if not the oldest — to ever notch a hole-in-one on a Villages golf course.
“I was surprised, of course,” said the Village of Woodbury resident, who recorded his first ace. “I was out there with some friends and they started hooting and hollering when they realized the ball went down that little hole.
“I was shocked, for sure, but it happened.”
Aside from beating the long odds typically associated with getting an ace (12,500 to 1), Traub’s hole-in-one might be one for The Villages’ record books. Though no official record exists in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, a check with The Villages Golf & Tennis came back with no one recalling anyone older ever making an ace.
