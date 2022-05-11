92-year-old thrives in regular pickleball group

Nothing can keep Lois Van Lear off the pickleball courts here in The Villages. Not a sweltering, humid Florida summer day. Not fatigue from an active lifestyle. And certainly not being 92 years old.
“We’re all complaining about the heat, or being tired and she’s like, ‘What, just get out there and play,” said Deb Drake, of the Village of Hemingway. “So, that’s what we have to do.”
At 92 and still regularly playing the sport she loves, Van Lear, of the Village Rio Grande, said The Villages has kept her living.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
