9-year-old Oxford golfer sets sights on tournaments

Kenzi Kacanich, 9, of Oxford, has won local and sub-regional qualifiers in Drive, Chip & Putt competition. She has earned an alternate spot in the national finals.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

In only her first year of playing golf, 9-year-old Kenzi Kacanich came in second at the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier Oct. 2 at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter. 

But, she isn’t stopping there. She plans to continue training and improve her game daily. 

The Drive, Chip and Putt is a national competition founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America. The competition is a free nationwide junior golf development event aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf. 

Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel. With her second-place finish on Oct. 2, Kenzi Kacanich earned an alternate spot for the national finals next spring.

