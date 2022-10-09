9-year-old Oxford golfer sets sights on tournaments

In only her first year of playing golf, 9-year-old Kenzi Kacanich came in second at the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier Oct. 2 at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter.
But, she isn’t stopping there. She plans to continue training and improve her game daily.
The Drive, Chip and Putt is a national competition founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America. The competition is a free nationwide junior golf development event aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.
Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel. With her second-place finish on Oct. 2, Kenzi Kacanich earned an alternate spot for the national finals next spring.
