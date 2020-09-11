9/11 ceremony to go on as scheduled

On Friday, the community will come together to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. This year, “coming together” takes on a new meaning as groups with annual 9/11 memorial events have had to take extra care and consideration while planning remembrance ceremonies, blood drives, breakfasts and more. The FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s main purpose is to organize the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield. While the COVID-19 crisis has curbed the group’s monthly meetings and led to a few changes for this year, club president Bob Kane said the 2020 ceremony will happen as scheduled. “The only major difference this year is that St. Mark the Evangelist is requesting we limit the number of attendees for this year’s ceremony to 400 people due to the church’s social distancing guidelines,” the Village of Piedmont resident said. “We also know that some individuals and groups who’ve participated in previous events may not attend this year given COVID-19 concerns, but we are hopeful that once the COVID-19 crisis subsides, they will return and participate in the future.”
