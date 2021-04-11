84-year-old runs three new Villages bridges

When 84-year-old John Pearson told his wife, Sandee, he was going to run across all three new bridges in The Villages in one attempt, she was left stunned.
“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God,’” Sandee said. “And I said, ‘Did you forget how old you are?’”
John, of the Village of Poinciana, ran 16.3 miles in The Villages on April 1, crossing the Brownwood, Chitty Chatty and Water Lily bridges.
On May 9, John turns 85 years old. He planned on doing the bridge run closer to his birthday, but instead ran earlier to ensure the run would take place in a bit lower temperatures.
