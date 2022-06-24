7v7 football makes its return to The Villages for 2 days

High school football returns to The Villages — even if for just a weekend.
The 2022 Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship kicks off today at The Villages Polo Club, as teams from across the Sunshine State make their way back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for the third time in the seven-year history of the event.
A tournament-record 64 teams are scheduled to compete in the two-day tournament, which begins with five games of round-robin pool play today, before one final pool game Saturday gives way to a single-elimination bracket.
A morning flight of 32 teams — including The Villages and Wildwood — opens play at 9 a.m. today, while the afternoon wave gets underway at 2 p.m.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be back in The Villages,” FHS7v7A commissioner Will Dettor said. “The polo club is a first-class venue, the community as a whole is very welcoming, and it’s really just a perfect location to host this event.”
