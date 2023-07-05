7-on-7 boom bringing real results

While it doesn’t look like “real football” — no linemen, no pass rush, no pads, and little to no contact — 7-on-7 football has become one of the most critical offseason activities that any football team can do. And it’s not just for the practice fields. 7-on-7 football is an organized phenomenon. There are “all-star” teams that travel nationally to play in events sponsored by the likes of Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas — essentially creating for football what basketball has in AAU. Colleges host their own 7-on-7 tournaments for high school teams to attend, a clever recruiting tool that brings hundreds of recruits on campus at a single time.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.