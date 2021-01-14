6 area homes named monarch way stations

Monarch butterfly migration captivated Vicky McLean since the 1980s, and she could remember how much greater the migration was then compared to now. The losses of wild milkweed habitats on which monarchs depend to lay their eggs contributed to the losses over recent years. “The reduced number of monarchs in existence makes you very sad,” said McLean, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. She’s now among the Villagers bringing their habitats back. Her home was one of six in The Villages that was certified by Monarch Watch as monarch way stations in 2020 — the most for the community in a single year. “Whatever we as humans can do to mitigate the habitat we’re claiming that used to belong to animals and plants, feels like the least I can do,” McLean said. Alycyn Culbertson was responsible for two of the 18 certified way stations in The Villages, including one of the six certified in 2020.
