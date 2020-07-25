5 ways to make sure your pet stays safe

With hurricane seasons upon us, it’s a perfect time to think about pet safety. There are five key things pet owners can do to keep their pets safe, according to Celine Petrie, acting director and chairman emeritus at YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Those include microchipping, a yearly pet visit, providing for pets in wills, planning for pets in an emergency and, for dogs, training them. Dog trainer Tammy Smith, of the Village of Virginia Trace; Marlene Girouard, of the Village Rio Grande, president of Cat Crazy Villagers; and Petrie share their expertise for keeping pets safe.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.