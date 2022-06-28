33 veterans honored in first flightless mission in over 2 years

As Tony Curtis gently unwrapped his manila folder filled to the brim with letters, the veteran began to tear up.
Curtis, a resident of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living and Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, was one of the 33 veterans on the Flightless Villages Honor Flight on Saturday.
Some of his notes included a message from the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which he started in The Villages in 2005, a letter from the governor and a drawing from the grandchild of his guardian, all to honor him for his service.
Villages Honor Flight takes local veterans on trips to Washington, D.C., to view war monuments. The flightless program, which began in September 2014, allows veterans with health concerns or limited mobility the chance to experience an honor flight without going to Washington.
