21 highlights over 21 years

When Kyle Jones, an ophthalmology resident at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, thinks about his success today, he looks back more than 10 years ago to his time as a student at The Villages Charter School.
The school, which earned its 17th annual straight “A” grade the last time the state issued schools grades, is planning a new campus at the south end of The Villages and is about to start its 21st school year. In that time it has turned out hundreds of students like Jones, who learned to care about their community, believe in themselves and work for success.
“My upbringing at the charter school instilled in me a good work ethic to do well in college and medical school,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am right now if I didn’t develop that work ethic early on in school.”
