20 years on, founding CERT member still involved

Sue Hennings is not only a current member of the Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages, she also is its history. CERT of The Villages is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October, and Hennings, one of its founding members, still is involved all these years later.
“I wanted to help my neighbors,” said Hennings, of the Village Mira Mesa. “I didn’t even want to be on the team, but then I found out, ‘Gee, that’s really handy,’ and it wasn’t so bad.”
CERT of The Villages is a volunteer organization that works under The Villages Public Safety Department. It was founded in 2003 by Sue’s husband, Bill Hennings, who served as the group’s original commander.
The group is the local branch of the national CERT organization, which includes 2,700 local CERT organizations and more than 600,000 volunteers across the country.
Sue is part of CERT of The Villages’ roughly 200 members who assist the public safety department and community in times of natural disasters by providing first aid, assisting with search and rescue, and performing other tasks to help first responders, said Phil Goldsmith, CERT of The Villages commander.
