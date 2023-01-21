1970 Chevelle SS a 5-year project for this father and son

Fred Roccanti and his son, Joshua, went to the University of YouTube to fully restore their 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS.
The duo quickly found out eight years ago, when they were ordering parts for the Chevelle, that they don’t come with instructions. It took five years for them to complete the frame-off restoration together, only needing help from a welder to complete the body.
Most of the work was completed at Roccanti’s house in the Village of Fernandina.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.