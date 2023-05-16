16 Wildcats set their sights on championship medals

Ja’Kyra Corbin will be part of Wildwood Middle High School’s 4x100 relay team on Wednesday at the Class 1A state championship meet at the University of North Florida.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

The Wildwood Middle High School track and field teams have already accomplished the biggest mission of the season.

“The goal is always to get kids to state, give them an opportunity to be seen, to represent the school, their families and everybody well,” head coach Djuan Graham said. “We’ve accomplished that.”

In total, 16 Wildcats will compete at the Class 1A state championship meet Wednesday at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

