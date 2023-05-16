16 Wildcats set their sights on championship medals

The Wildwood Middle High School track and field teams have already accomplished the biggest mission of the season.
“The goal is always to get kids to state, give them an opportunity to be seen, to represent the school, their families and everybody well,” head coach Djuan Graham said. “We’ve accomplished that.”
In total, 16 Wildcats will compete at the Class 1A state championship meet Wednesday at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
