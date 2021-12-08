100-year-old World War II Air Corps veteran recounts deployment

Marvin Dykhuizen didn’t arrive in Hawaii with the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1943, but among the first things he saw were ships still half-sunk from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Dykhuizen, now 100 years old, never had left his hometown of Lafayette, Indiana, before he was drafted during World War II, except for the occasional basketball tournament in high school. He was working a machinist apprenticeship at the Aluminum Company of America when he got the news. He said he never expected to be drafted, because the plant he worked at was helping the war effort. His father also passed away when Dykhuizen was in eighth grade, making his younger siblings and mother dependent on his income.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.