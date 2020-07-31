Continuing the Dream

A healthcare village anchored by a new UF Health hospital, more lifestyle amenities, and an expanded charter school campus are part of expansion plans made public today by the Morse family. It’s part of previously announced land purchases along the County Road 470 corridor, west of the Florida Turnpike.
For more details, visit the following links:
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqoFU6psa_s&feature=emb_title
PDF: https://www.nxtbook.com/thevillages/TheVillages/ContinuingTheDream/index.php/
