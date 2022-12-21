To most, it was just another Saturday morning in August.
To 13-year-old Austin Dayles and dozens of other ballplayers looking to be seen, the 2022 Florida Prospect Showcase was potentially the moment of a lifetime.
Hosted by Perfect Game USA, the nation’s premier baseball talent scouting organization, the Aug. 6 showcase at Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford brought some of the country’s finest young ballplayers to Central Florida, all hoping to catch the eye of professional and collegiate scouts in attendance.
Players were hurried through a sequence of scouting combine-style drills and workouts, then ushered into game-like situations and ultimately full-team scrimmages.
“It’s exciting, but it’s nerve-racking at the same time,” said Dayles, an infield prospect out of Tallahassee. “You know what’s at stake, but you also know that it’s not the end of the world if you don’t have a good day. But you really, really want to have a good day at one of these things.”
The showcase was just one of 27 scheduled by Perfect Game USA throughout the state in 2022, with the organization and others like it diving headfirst into the baseball hotbed that is Florida.
“I think the amount of events that players attend nowadays, especially the kids all year round in Florida, that just breeds competitiveness,” said Vinnie Cervino, a Perfect Game USA scout. “There’s this toughness that’s found here, that I think comes from just the sheer volume in which they compete. That stands out compared to other states and regions throughout the country.”
At events such as these, it’s not uncommon to see dozens of representatives from NCAA Division I schools, numerous scouts from other levels of collegiate baseball, as well as a handful of scouts potentially donning Major League Baseball affiliations.
“I worry, of course. I worry a lot,” Jennifer Dayles, Austin’s mother, said with a nervous laugh as she watched from the grandstands. “You just want what’s best for your kid and you always hate seeing them disappointed, just like any parent would.”
Upon arriving, prospects received a shirt and hat to match their randomly selected teams for the event, before breaking off into individual groups. Some found their way to one of a dozen fields at the complex that were designated for defensive drills, while others ventured out onto diamonds set up for baserunning and batting practice.
“It’s been super-competitive and there’s really no sign of it stopping,” Cervino said of the showcase-style events. “Being in the state of Florida allows these kids the opportunity to compete against one another all year long, whether that’s at these events or within their own respective travel-ball teams.”
But it’s not just Florida-versus-Florida at these showcases. The team scrimmage portion of the event featured players from more than half-dozen other states and Puerto Rico.
“At a lot of our biggest events and tournaments, kids are always excited to play against the kids from Florida,” said Blake Dowson, a Perfect Game USA representative. “I think for a lot of them, honestly, it’s a way to see how they stack up themselves against the top players coming from our country’s most talented state.”
