For several Major League Soccer players, there was a certain sense of familiarity when the league resumed its 2020 season inside a pandemic bubble at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Games and practices at one of the 17 fields sprawling behind the gates.
Down time at one of the Disney hotel properties, albeit a little more restrictive than usual.
All in all, a lot like youth days at the Disney Showcase.
One of the most elite events in youth soccer, being selected for the Showcase is a prime goal each year for top clubs. And with perhaps 3,500 top-drawer prospects in one place, it’s a sizzling market for college recruiters.
“I talked to a lot of (players), and it was funny to hear that they were here when they were youth,” said Jorge Senior, Walt Disney World’s director of sports planning and development.
Though the Showcase actually has scaled back since the pandemic, it still invites some 180 boys’ teams to take the stage in December and nearly as many girls’ teams to follow in January.
Last year, Senior estimated, the event drew more than 600 recruiters from men’s programs ranging from NCAA Division I down to the NAIA and junior college level. Another 500 or so college coaches scouted the girls’ tournament.
The scouting list features a Who’s Who of the college game’s bluebloods: North Carolina, UCLA, Duke, Penn State, SMU, Clemson.
“The Disney Showcase was a tremendous experience for all the players when it came to exposure,” Marty Lataille, coach of FC Wisconsin’s U17 boys, said in a club newsletter.
And as MLS academies change the structure of boys’ player development in this country, the Showcase’s growth is on the girls’ side.
“It’s become a really interesting showcase for girls now nationwide,” Senior said.
The calendar actually begins with the Junior Soccer Showcase, as boys’ and girls’ teams from the U11 to U14 levels play over Thanksgiving weekend. The Boys Showcase follows after Christmas, with the Girls Showcase held in mid-January.
The selection process is an exhaustive one, Senior said, as his staff scours youth rankings and literally thousands of results to make sure teams are building a portfolio against quality competition.
“We want to make sure we see games that are close — 2-1, 3-2, 1-0,” Senior said. “What we don’t want to see are the 8-0s.”
With the reduction in teams also has come a change in format. In earlier years, teams would be drawn into a four- or five-team bracket and trophies given to whoever topped the round-robin.
Now they play a World Cup-style tournament, with everyone guaranteed three games of group play before going to a knockout bracket in each age division.
“(College) coaches love that because it brings the talent out,” Senior said.
And though many players already are well-known by college scouts, Senior said each year brings a case or two in which a player comes to Disney with little interest and leaves with a handful of contacts.
“I can tell you there are cases of kids that had never been seen,” he said, “but they’re into (college) because they were spotted here.”
