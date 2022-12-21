The tiny girl looks as though she might be able to walk underneath the horse without needing to duck. Not that anyone would recommend it.
In the saddle, though, there's little question about who's in command. Sitting tall, she focuses on the path ahead as they take a leisurely stroll around the perimeter of Ocala Equestrian Academy's arena.
It's the type of connection that never gets old for Liz Pizzonia.
"It's about the memories we're making with those kids,” said Pizzonia, a veteran horse trainer who has offered an introductory riding program at OEA since 2016.
The program includes a weeklong summer camp, where youngsters who often have never been around a horse not only get their first taste of riding but also learn how to care for and simply feel at ease around the majestic animals.
The camp can take up to 20 riders per week, with campers arriving as young as 5 and 6 years old. Last summer, OEA welcomed 86 campers to its program. This year's signups already had surpassed that by early June.
And even in a place known for its equine culture, Pizzonia estimated 80% are getting their first exposure.
"There's not really any place for people to be able to go and ride that either have no experience or very little experience,” she said. "I want people to come and not feel pressured that they don't know.”
One newcomer was so smitten, she got her parents to sign her up for all the remaining weeks. Some grandparents book months in advance for when grandchildren visit.
"We have one that has three or four children that bring their families here,” Pizzonia said.
OEA, northwest of downtown Ocala, is a full-service center that not only trains riders of all ages — beginners to national competitors — but can keep their horses on site with 32 stalls. Pizzonia also has a broodmare operation, raising the young stock and training them for the show ring.
The riding program features 12 lesson horses, nearly all retired show Arabians or Half-Arabians that she's acquired from friends in the industry.
"Show horses are funny. They're never really done working,” Pizzonia said. "You have a great show horse and just turn it outside when it's retired — they're not happy living that life.”
Lessons begin with the horses on a long lunge line, allowing the instructor to have control while the rider gains balance and confidence. Most riders are off the line within two or three days, but it depends on comfort level.
"One of the great things about horses is they teach kids how to build a partnership,” Pizzonia said.
Out at the arena, a horse stops short of its destination. The small rider bounces her heels off the horse's sides, but he won't move.
"He can't feel you,” instructor Laurel Huff patiently calls out. "Give him a good kick!”
"The lesson horses will test kids a little bit,” said Huff, who came to OEA this year after retiring from law enforcement. "Most are on the lazy side, but lazy is good.”
Pizzonia is quick to add that the lesson isn't done once the young rider dismounts. They're also taught how to bring the horses back to the stalls and care for them.
