Peter Verhoef likens his arrival at The Bolles School to being handed the keys to a high-performance automobile.
“Go race it, but don’t wreck it,” quipped Verhoef, now in his fourth year as Bolles’ director of aquatics. “It’s already built for you. Have fun, but don’t tear it up.”
So far, so good. In some ways, the program — both school and its affiliated club — is humming along as well as ever. Bolles’ boys are riding the wave of 34 consecutive Florida high school titles, the second-longest active championship run in any sport in any state. Only the girls’ swimmers at Indiana’s Carmel High have more, with 36 straight.
The boys were so dominant last November, they finished 399½ points ahead of Class 1A runner-up The King’s Academy (West Palm Beach).
Winning eight of 11 events, Bolles amassed more points than the next three teams combined.That was enough for Bolles to be named High School Team of the Year by the online news site Swim Swam.
Lest anyone think Bolles’ girls get left in the wake, they’ve won the past 31 state titles — No. 5 among active streaks. And 11 Bolles club swimmers made event finals while competing for other schools.
By year’s end, 17 Bolles swimmers placed among the nation’s top 100 high schoolers in their specialties.
That followed a 2021 summer in which a Bolles swimmer — Caeleb Dressel — was king of the Tokyo Olympics water with five gold medals, including a world record in the 100 butterfly.
At the 2016 Rio Games, Ryan Murphy took home three golds and Joseph Schooling won Singapore’s first Olympic gold. They’re among more than 100 Bolles swimmers who have represented the United States and other countries in international competition.
“It’s a group culture,” said Verhoef, who came to Bolles having already trained Olympic medalists and won an NCAA Division II title at previous stops.
Said Murphy: “One of the things I love about Bolles is the day-to-day competition everywhere — in the classroom, in the pool.”
And there’s a lot of influence to go around. Verhoef welcomed more than 110 swimmers to the high school program this fall.
Another 60 or so club swimmers compete for other high schools in the fall. And some 50 middle schoolers are in the pipeline.
“One thing we’re able to do at Bolles is create that team atmosphere really, really early,” Verhoef said.
It reaches down to the private school’s elementary level, where swimming is introduced not just as a water safety exercise.
“It’s just like introducing basketball or tennis or football or any other sport,” Verhoef said.
Even with 110-plus swimmers, Verhoef and his staff emphasize a personal touch to keep things enjoyable while unlocking a willingness to push a little more.
And to become the next link in a Florida dynasty. Verhoef ascribes to advice offered by predecessor Jon Sakovich, now an LSU assistant.
“He said you focus on what you can do; don’t focus on losing,” Verhoef said. “If you focus on avoiding losing, you’re going to end up in a negative place. If you focus on winning, you’re going to have a lot more fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.