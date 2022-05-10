From Thanksgiving to Christmas each year, Florida is more than just a hotbed for junior tennis. It becomes the epicenter.
That’s when literally thousands of elite juniors from around the globe converge to test themselves at a trio of events running back-to-back-to-back — the Eddie Herr International in Bradenton, the Orange Bowl International in Plantation and the Junior Orange Bowl in Coral Gables.
“You have a month where the best junior players in all the world are playing three of most prestigious tournaments in the world,” said David “Red” Ayme, longtime coach at IMG Academy, which welcomes some 1,500 Eddie Herr entrants annually across eight divisions.
The Eddie Herr, named for the man considered the grandfather of South Florida junior tennis, leads off the swing.
Then it’s across Alligator Alley to the Orange Bowl International, the original event Herr founded in 1947. After the Orange Bowl International crowns champions in 18 & under and 16 & under brackets, the younger divisions — 14s and 12s — return to the court for the Junior Orange Bowl that wraps up two days before Christmas.
Former champions between the three would fill an impressive Hall of Fame wing — Roger Federer, Chris Evert, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray, Mary Joe Fernandez. Just 3 1/2 years ago, Coco Gauff captured the Orange Bowl girls’ 18s as a 14-year-old phenom. Seven months after that, she knocked off Venus Williams at Wimbledon.
“That was the quickest to see someone rise up and do that well,” said Jodi Steinbauer, now in her 25th year as the Junior Orange Bowl’s tournament director. Gauff also won the JOB girls’ 12s two years earlier.
That said, Gauff’s rise isn’t necessarily one-of-a-kind. Linda Fruhvirtova, 16, was given a wild card into last month’s Miami Open on the strength of winning the Eddie Herr girls’ 18s crown.
The events’ place on the calendar also plays a role, as year-end rankings play a part in who qualifies for Junior Grand Slam events and wild-card entries to pro tournaments.
“Where they are on the calendar makes them even more important than they might be otherwise,” said Colette Lewis, editor of the Zoo Tennis website that spotlights junior and college tennis.
For many juniors, the Florida events are their first real exposure to international competition.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on international travel, Steinbauer said, as many as 50 countries would be represented at the Junior Orange Bowl. The Orange Bowl International, meanwhile, has crowned champions from nearly two dozen nations over the years.
With so much talent concentrated in a short time frame, exposure is another key component to the Florida events. Agents scout matches eyeing potential future clients, while players have the chance to attract sponsorship help from equipment companies.
“If you hope to be a pro and that’s what you’re really looking for, you go down there to be seen,” Lewis said. “If they like you, they might ask you to use their product.”
