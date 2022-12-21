"There's nothing like playing the game of baseball again,” said Gary Rima, who 14 months ago jumped at the chance to rekindle his true diamond love.
"Love the crack of the bat,” the Village of Mallory Square resident continued. "The regular game of baseball is something I've always loved doing.”
The Vintages are a travel team of 60-and-up players who play full nine-inning games. A group composed mostly of Villages residents revived the concept in August 2021 after previous iterations of a local senior team had fallen through for various reasons.
This version has all the same rules and quirks the sport always has had: Wooden bats, nine players on the diamond, 90 feet between each base, base-stealing, catchers crouching — everything that makes baseball America's pastime.
Since the rebirth, the Vintages play together as often as they can. The team at one point played on Sundays in Clearwater, but now plays every Sunday in Land O' Lakes and on rare occasion has even hosted games in Leesburg.
With traditional baseball, deeper rosters are needed because of the wear and tear the sport puts on players. On the mound, pitchers are throwing the real stuff — everything from fastballs to breaking balls.
But as in all sports, Father Time is undefeated and skills do decline.
Steve Eddy, of the Village De La Vista, said there are very few pitchers who can throw faster than 70 mph, which makes the defense with only nine players that much more important.
"You have to play defense,” Eddy said. "Routine plays, you have to make. No one expects you to make great plays anymore because none of us are diving around the field.”
Some of the Vintages picked up baseball in Little League, as many do, and continued the sport all the way through to the present. Others played as adolescents, but never got a chance to keep it going while in the workforce.
Earl Bellisario, the Vintages' coach, is playing after he didn't get to play baseball for 40 years. However, he didn't have any problem picking the game back up.
"It was like riding a bike,” said Bellisario, of the Village of Pine Ridge. "Except for timing a little bit going from softball to somebody throwing hard, but you pick that up.”
One of the biggest differences between senior baseball and softball is the use of sliding. Players may slide in softball, but it is not common. According to Bellisario, though, if you don't slide in senior baseball, you don't stand a chance.
"If you can't slide, you can't play,” he said. "You have to run.”
Players on the team still also play softball.
Jack McGroarty, of the Village Alhambra, has played in The Villages Division 2 Softball League and enjoys both sports. Besides his passion for the games, he uses them as a way to stay healthy.
"If you ask a softball player why he doesn't play baseball, it's because the bases are 90 feet (apart),” he said. "But if you hit a double in softball, you're running more than 90 feet.”
The Vintages are always looking for more players. No matter how many players are on the team, though, the camaraderie is always there.
"I can't wait to get up in the morning and come to practice. And when it's game day, it's like being 15 years old again,” Rima said.
