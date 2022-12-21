When Dave Jarvis gets into the pool at age 74, it doesn’t just feel like he’s swimming. He feels like he’s soaring through the air.
“To me it’s like flying,” said Jarvis, of the Village of Bonita. “I can’t go up in the air like a bird, but I go all over the water. I’ve said that since I was a kid. It’s like flying. This must be what a bird feels like when he’s up in the air, except he can breathe and we’ve got to come up.”
For many swimmers, that feeling never goes away. And the Villages Aquatic Swim Team provides an outlet to experience it over and over.
With nearly 100 members, VAST swimmers train for competitions both regionally and nationally. The team showed its strength at this year’s National Senior Games, bringing 39 medals back from Fort Lauderdale.
A swimmer doesn’t have to be competitive, though, to be part of VAST. And there are plenty of residents in The Villages that won’t let age and health concerns stand in the way of having a good time in the water.
VAST member Tere DeMoss, of the Village of Orange Blossom Hills, swam for several years growing up and always has loved it.
“When you hit the wall and go down and push off,” she said, “that glide — it’s like going into another world.”
Not only is DeMoss still swimming at 67, it has drastically improved her health. She spent five years unable to walk without a walker. Upon arriving in The Villages, she joined VAST and after two months of swimming, the walker was not needed.
Jarvis has a similar story, undergoing heart bypass surgery in June 2021 and told it would take a year or two to get back to 100%. After four months, he was cleared to swim again and both doctors and friends noticed how fast he started progressing.
The same goes for Bill Russ, of the Village Santiago, one of VAST’s founding members who still swims six days a week at age 87.
“It’s kept me looking a lot younger than people think,” Russ said.
Though Russ swims only for fitness at this point, plenty of residents still compete for gold medals and personal bests.
VAST President Dale Charrette, 65, has aspirations of becoming a national champion. While he enjoys his relationships in the team, competition drives him even more.
“I’m kind of reliving my high school dream, because I kind of quit high school swimming prematurely,” said Charrette, of the Village Rio Ranchero. “And I never really went to college and swam, and that’s always been a regret of mine.”
One thing all the swimmers have in common is that they had to restart swimming at some point.
“Don’t worry about what you look like or what other people think,” Jarvis said. “When I walked in here in 2011, before I could even join the swim team, I saw two guys racing in the butterfly and I went, ‘Oh my goodness, how in the world? Maybe this is too much for me.’
“I was in the furthest, slowest lane when I started. I couldn’t keep going. The guy in the lane with me says, ‘Don’t worry, keep going, you’ll get better.’ So don’t worry about what other people think. Have fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.