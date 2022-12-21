In the United States, soccer typically is an activity for younger crowds. Participation numbers peak before the middle school years and the country’s largest soccer-viewing demographic is in the 18-29 range.
Here in The Villages, a group of senior athletes has made the sport their own.
The Villages Senior Soccer club has introduced what Brazilian icon Pelé calls the “beautiful game” to many residents while allowing a handful of lifelong players to continue playing in retirement.
”It’s really been great for me,” said Bob O’Keefe, of the Village of Fenney. “I think what keeps bringing me back is it’s a great sport; it’s got great international ties. That’s what I love about it.”
John Ellis, an England native who brings a bevy of international coaching experience to the club, began play in The Villages more than a decade ago.
“A lot of players here in America didn’t get the chance to play and they’re now here living in The Villages and suddenly they’ve got the chance to watch their grandchildren playing and they’re thinking, ‘I’d like to have a go at that,’” said Ellis, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “We bring them in, we give them coaching, and then we set these games up.”
The club is active four days a week, with regular play sessions Sundays at Everglades Recreation and Thursdays at The Villages Polo Club, plus Friday training sessions at Everglades. Futsal, an indoor version played on a court, takes place Tuesdays at First Responders Recreation.
Senior soccer wasn’t always present in The Villages. While it does predate Ellis, it was played in a much less accommodating style before he founded the Senior Soccer Club in 2008.
“In those days, it was played on a full-sized field,” Ellis recalled. “I recognized, with my background in soccer, that we needed to adjust the field and we needed to make everything more age- and ability-appropriate.”
Fortunately, part of Ellis’ background as a soccer coach involved working with Dr. Tom Fleck, who became U.S. Soccer’s first youth coordinator and president of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, to develop a program that made the sport more playable for young kids.
Decades later, Ellis — father of former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis — parlayed that experience into an adapted game for seniors.
“We made the field smaller so they can cover the distance,” he said, “and we put on little coaching and technical sessions here.”
One of the club’s appeals is the broad range of skill levels it embraces. Some participants are lifelong players; others are trying the sport for the first time.
“The mixed skill set is good because it doesn’t make us all just straight-out competitive,” said O’Keefe, who has played the sport for decades. “It slows (those of) us down that have more experience, rather than just kind of running to score the goals.”
Ellis theorizes that the free-flowing nature of the game is what gives it such a broad appeal.
“In soccer, the player makes all the decisions. In many other sports, the players are more dictated as to what the plays are,” he said.
“Obviously the comradeship and the competition, we love that. But at the same time, it’s the fact that you play your game.”
