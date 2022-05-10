When you pull your golf cart into a parking spot at one of The Villages’ hundreds of recreation facilities, one of the first things to activate your senses is a certain sound. Sometimes it’s a pop. Other times, a ping. Whatever its description, it’s the sound of one of the most popular activities in The Villages — pickleball. With 229 courts for Villagers, more than any other single location in the world, pickleball is a way of life here. And it’s becoming that way across the country, too. The nearly 60-year-old game is gaining traction as one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports — the national player pool grew by 20% year-over-year in 2021, according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association.
The Villages contributes to that growth through a resident-designed beginner program put on by The Villages Pickleball Community Volunteer Group.
The instructional program, which has taught more than 30,000 residents since its creation, is designed to teach players how to play the sport through a variety of classes. The program starts with PB100, which involves a classroom session and an on-court session, and follows with a series of classes and skills clinics.
While the growing game can be a bit alien to new players at first, the PCVG program helps any resident learn a game that has struck many as quite simple once they get the hang of it.
“There’s not a lot of ground to cover,” said PCVG instructor Jean Schlinkmann, of the Village of Largo. “It’s very social. You’ve got people to help you cover that ground. People will help you learn the game.”
The PCVG offers an immersive class for any new players who don’t know where to begin. The PB100 class is open to all residents or renters who want to learn more. It starts with two sessions. The first part is a virtual classroom in which prospective players watch videos on the PCVG website that teaches them safety measures and the introductory rules of the game.
These videos are accessible at any time and are a prerequisite viewing before anyone can step onto the court for PB100.
The number of on-court classes per month varies during the year, but what doesn’t vary is the coaching. The PCVG has a number of instructors, all high-level pickleball players, and some who coached racquet sports such as tennis for years.
The classes are broken down to give each instructor four students, allowing each player a more in-depth training session with an individual instructor.
“It was lots of fun,” said Randy Lincoln, of the Village of Duval, after taking the PB100 on-court class. “The instructor was great.”
The on-court class takes players through a variety of drills to learn basics of the game such as how to hold a paddle, where to stand, how to serve and much more.
Once graduated from PB100, the group offers even more classes and programs to advance skills even further and become the best player possible.
“This class is immensely helpful,” Schlinkmann said. “I wish that I had the opportunity to take this class as a beginner.”
