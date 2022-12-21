If you have a yen for a piece of sports ownership, you'll need millions to go toe-to-toe with Jerry Jones or Mark Cuban.
A little mad money and outrageous luck, though, might find you rubbing shoulders with the Ruler of Dubai. Hey, you never know.
That's part of the attraction of joining a thoroughbred partnership, which offers enthusiasts an affordable avenue to call a racehorse (at least partly) their own. And even if that horse doesn't make the Kentucky Derby or Breeders' Cup, there's still a rush every time he or she enters the starting gate.
"I don't think it matters if it's a $16,000 stakes race or a million dollars,” Lisa Goodin said. "The butterflies in the stomach might be a little different, but they're there every time.”
Goodin and Mary Lightner are principals at Shooting Star Thoroughbreds, one of dozens of syndicates nationwide that sell and manage fractional interests in racehorses. Based in Morriston, about 30 minutes northwest of Ocala, they count a handful of Villagers among their investors.
"It gets you on the front row of racing,” said Lightner, a veteran trainer who selects Shooting Star's three-horse roster. "It's a way for somebody to get involved with some of the best (in racing) without knowing them personally. They can go through us to see if they like it.”
One of Shooting Star's early successes was Chance It, a Kentucky Derby candidate until an injury early in his 3-year-old season. He still won more than $500,000 before retiring to stud.
Tom Sweeney, who manages Port Royal Racing, is another Ocala-based syndicator who has tasted success.
"Our horses are blue-collar horses, not million-dollar babies,” said Sweeney, who some Villagers may recall from horse-related classes at the old Lifelong Learning College. "But we've had them in there with all these royally bred horses.”
It's not uncommon for partners to scan the lineup for a race and see their horse is going up against one trained by the likes of Todd Pletcher, winner of six Triple Crown races, or the fast-rising Brad Cox. Among Cox's horses are several from Godolphin, the massive stable of Dubai's ruling Maktoum family.
"I do think the first time that happens to new people in a syndicate, it's exciting,” Lightner said.
Ownership plans vary by syndicate. Port Royal allows someone to get in for as little as 1% ($1,500), though higher percentages drop the relative cost.
Shooting Star offers a flat rate of $3,000 for 1% of its three-horse package, covering 18 months of training, medical, blacksmith, transportation and other expenses. The package covers each horse's 2-year-old year and midway into its 3-year-old season.
"Most syndicates have just one horse, and we didn't feel comfortable with that,” Lightner said. "If that horse doesn't make it to the races, there's nothing. Now you have three chances with us. If, god forbid, something happens to one, there are two more horses you get to enjoy for 18 months.”
Owners split a horse's winnings, plus any sales price if the horse is claimed or sold.
"There are so many chances that they're able to get some money back,” Goodin said.
