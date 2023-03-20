Manatees have an underrated mischievous side.
Just ask any winter snorkeler at King Spring in Crystal River.
Although it’s illegal for snorkelers to disturb any of the manatees seeking shelter in the spring’s warm waters, manatees heed no such rule when it comes to investigating humans.
They often like to silently approaching from behind or beneath swimmers who have come to see them in their natural environment. Sometimes, manatees will give little bumps or use their fins to playfully grab unsuspecting snorkelers’ legs.
Right now, manatee season, a period that runs during the winter and early spring months, is in its last weeks. It’s part of Florida’s thriving eco-tourism industry, one that attracted Teri Stache and her husband from California.
“We would not have come to Florida if not for the manatees,” she said.
Last year, Florida’s state parks and trails attracted more than 32 million visitors, resulting in $3.9 billion in direct economic impact, according to the Florida State Parks Foundation.
“I really think that when people think of Florida they think of beautiful beaches and the wide, open ocean,” said Sergio Alvarez, assistant professor with the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management. “Mickey Mouse is, yes, a big thing, and so are the other theme parks, but millions of snowbirds don’t come to Florida every year for Disney, and a lot of our tourism industry is about catering to the snowbirds.”
Domestic visitors come to the state for many reasons, he said, while international visitors are attracted by the combination of beaches, waterways and theme parks.
“If it was just one of them on their own, people would have a chance of beating Florida, but it’s this combination of nature and human-built attractions,” Alvarez said. “Without the nature, the destination would not be the same.”
And when it comes to manatees, more manatees mean more visitors.
Crystal River Preserve State Park attracted about 231,000 visitors last year and had about a $27.9 million economic impact, according to the foundation. Another haven, Blue Spring State Park, recorded almost 610,000 visitors with about a $73.5 million impact.
Locally, Workman Transportation & Travel typically holds five manatee-based trips a year, including to Crystal River.
A lot of people who live here aren’t from the area, and they haven’t seen real springs, said Lisa Skorupa, Workman manager of marketing. Then there’s the wildlife, such as manatees and dolphins.
“And usually our trips for the manatees — anything that’s manatee-originated — we sell out pretty much within three weeks, and we have a long wait list for people hoping that we’re going to put another bus in,” Skorupa said.
Some of Workman’s trips take Villagers to the Plantation on Crystal River. The resort’s Adventure Center, an ecotourism center with a staff of about 36, ran the tour that took Stache out to King Spring on Feb. 16.
“My husband has always wanted to swim with the manatees, and, from what we could research, Crystal River seemed to have the best reputation for it,” Stache said.
Crystal River is actually the only place in Florida, and North America, where people can legally swim with manatees, according to Visit Florida.
Henry Perez-Jordan, assistant manager of the Adventure Center, says they get 40,000 to 50,000 people a year who come for guided manatee sightseeing tours, as well as snorkeling with manatees.
“We used to get an extreme amount of international visitors pre-COVID,” he said. “At any given time, you could walk into the shop and hear four or five different languages.”
Although COVID interrupted that, the center is starting to regain some of that ground, he said.
The most popular trip is manatee snorkeling.
“I really think there is a lot of mystery behind the species itself,” Perez-Jordan said. “A lot of people heard of a manatee, but they don’t really know how they look, you know, what kind of animals are they, what do they eat. So I think that, because it’s a species that is not widely known and is not as popular as dolphins or many other species, there is that natural curiosity for people to want to learn more about the manatees.”
For Stache, that curiosity was satisfied Feb. 16.
“So far, we love Florida a lot,” she said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
