Mac Harris has burst onto the college football scene during one of its most transformative periods.
The former star of The Villages High School football team now suits up on Saturdays for the University of South Florida, where he plays linebacker for the Bulls in Tampa.
After departing VHS with more than a dozen individual program records, Harris made two starts as a true freshman a year ago, before appearing in each game thus far this season for USF.
With the continued craze of booming college football facilities, Harris has seemingly joined the collegiate ranks at a fortuitous time.
The Daily Sun chatted with Harris prior to the start of his sophomore campaign to discuss the competitive race for top-notch facilities and their importance throughout the college football landscape.
Daily Sun: First off, Mac, how's everything going for you?
Mac Harris: Everything's going great right now. We're all pretty anxious to hopefully play all of our games this season, especially after just the craziness of last year and how that all went with COVID.
DS: As someone who was heavily recruited like you were, receiving scholarship offers from 13 different Division I FBS programs, where do facilities rank in terms of importance in the recruiting process?
MH: I think they're very important - maybe near the top. Especially now looking back and knowing more about college football, they're a huge deal. In high school, you see a nice locker room or field, you think it's cool, and that's pretty much it. But then you get to college and see the university is putting a lot of money into you. That's when you realize that's who you're playing for, when people are putting their own money back into your success.
DS: When you were deciding where to play, did a school's facilities or lack thereof ever rule them out for you?
MH: I don't think a facility ever ruled a team out, no. A lot of places will only upgrade facilities if they have the money. The money comes from winning football games. Winning football games comes from getting good players in. Decent facilities get the good players in. So it's a bit of a cycle that can handcuff some places, for sure.
DS: What were your thoughts and impressions on some of the facilities you saw at programs you visited?
MH: They were all really nice, honestly. I love what we have here at USF and what they've got coming, too. But I do remember going to Kentucky and seeing a barber shop in the locker room. That blew my mind. I didn't even know that sort of thing existed in college football, but it does. That's only going to bring in more recruits. The better the facility, the more you want to go. Players want the better locker rooms and weight rooms.
DS: As a player, when you see the magnitude of these facilities and the millions of dollars that go into them, what crosses your mind?
MH: It's honestly really encouraging. It's encouraging to see them have that faith in you and your teammates. We go out and work hard every single day, we're fighting hard on Saturdays, and it's great to see them put their hard-earned money back into the football program. It's fun to use it all, but it's also really humbling. It shows you that nothing is bigger than the program.
DS: How has your view of maintaining yourself and your body changed since being able to take advantage of a Division I college football facility?
MH: It's really changed a lot. You get to college and you start to learn - and really feel - what recovery is. The money that's put into the physical recovery systems, the athletic training staff and all their methods, it all really puts you in a better place to continue competing at a high level.
DS: Finally, it's no secret that your goal is to someday reach the NFL and play on Sundays. How do you feel like improving college football facilities helps athletes such as yourself achieve that dream?
MH: I think it directly correlates. One thing people overlook about pro sports is, yes, you have to be talented and a hard worker, but you also need to have endurance and longevity. Having a first-class facility where you can go recover, work on your craft and get stronger can only help you in that regard. And thankfully, I've been pretty blessed to have the facilities and things I had not only in high school at The Villages, but now here in Tampa, too.
