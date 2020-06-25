With protocols, dentists adapt to serve patients

Thanks to new safety measures, residents are filling dental chairs once again.
Local practices shut down for all but emergency treatment following an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March.
Florida eased those restrictions in May, and dentists are getting back to business as usual across the country.
A poll conducted the week of June 1 by the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute found 90% of dental practices are open for elective care, compared to 65% in mid-May and 3% in early April. Dental offices added 244,000 jobs in May, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local offices have returned to offering routine services.
“We’re just excited to be open again and to be accepting all of our patients back,” said Dr. Michelle Dulgar, a dentist at Village Dental. “It’s a new normal, and it’s a little strange, but we love what we do.”
Following the executive order, Village Dental moved to only offering emergency services at one of its three offices, putting all other procedures on hold.
During that time, staff put into place the new protocols that now protect patients and staff as appointments are up and running again at all locations.
Those steps include pre-screening patients over the phone for symptoms and again before appointments, and checking patient and employee temperatures before they enter the office.
Waiting-room chairs are spaced out and regularly sanitized, Dulgar said.
Patients can also call the practice when they arrive in the parking lot, and wait in their cars until ready to be seen.
Employees have been trained in the proper use of personal protective equipment, donning masks, shields, gowns and head coverings when treating patients.
A return to regular oral exams is beneficial for patient well-being, according to the ADA.
“Oral health is an important part of overall health,” said Chad Gehani, president of the ADA, in a release. “Resuming regular dental visits is important because treatment, as well as prevention of dental disease, helps keep people healthy.”
That can be especially true for older adults. The Villages Health offers a free course on this topic.
“The biggest problem I see in this population is periodontal disease,” Dulgar said. “The bacteria that lives in your mouth is really, really harmful.”
Some patients are still wary of scheduling oral exams, she said, but most feel safe after seeing the new precautions.
“Because of all the things we have in place, I would say the risk of something happening to you here is much lower than the benefit of having your teeth cleaned or taking care of your teeth,” Dulgar said.
