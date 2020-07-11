John Temple has been promoted from Wildwood Elementary School, again.
The first time was when he was a child and completed fifth grade. Last week, he was promoted to Sumter County School District’s director of professional learning and accountability after spending six years as principal leading the school he once attended. “This is my second go-round,” Temple said. “It’s been a wonderful ride to come back and give back.” On June 30, he finished his sixth year as principal of the school, the same amount of time as when he was a student there decades ago. July 1, he started at the district office, and a principal from Alabama, Micah Cook, took over at Wildwood Elementary. In the new position, Temple will work with teachers new to the district, profession or both, as well as future principals and education leaders.
“One of the things I’ve always been passionate about is helping with new teachers and future leaders, including new principals,” Temple said.
He said he’s also interested in recruiting new teachers and understands the difficulties they face in the transition from college to becoming classroom teachers and also the transition to a new district for experienced teachers. They need support to learn different procedures, and help with getting to know new communities and students.
He said he will miss the people at Wildwood Elementary from the staff to the parents, to the students.
“I grew up here,” Temple said. “I’ve been here a long time.”
And leading his former elementary school as principal enabled Temple to get to know his community even better.
He said he feels blessed by the many clubs from The Villages that have helped the school — including Tutors for Kids, crafters and music programs — and have given students opportunities beyond core academics.
He said he enjoyed rewarding students for meeting individual and schoolwide goals, including his time sitting in a dunk tank at a school carnival attended by students who exhibited good behavior. Another time, students duct-taped him to a wall as a fundraiser for a fifth-grade field trip.
He’s had the word “read” shaved into his head because students met school reading goals, and also kissed a pig and took a pie to the face as student rewards.
Reading and good behavior are necessary to raise student achievement. And Temple’s efforts to do that led to state-recognized success. Wildwood Elementary’s school performance grade rose from a “D” in 2013-14 to a “C” for 2019-20, according to the Florida Department of Education.
However, beyond academic achievement, which Temple said is extremely important, Temple said he also worked to make sure students have the skills in many different areas needed to be successful in life.
To that end, he invites community groups to share their talents, from violin lessons to expose students to music to serving muffins or doughnuts to entice parents to come to the school. Volunteers from The Villages have helped with crafts and other after-school activities.
Temple also brings fourth- and fifth-graders to mock commission meetings at Wildwood City Hall with city officials.
The school has Character Education Pep Rallies to recognize students who do good deeds and to encourage positive behavior.
Educators now say that students don’t care how much their teachers and principals know until they know how much those adults care. So Temple made a point of getting to know each student. Then, when a student was having a bad day, he was able to come up to that student and talk about whatever was bothering the student.
And, he said, he also shared positive things students experienced outside school, whether students had a new sibling or played a good game of basketball. His goal was to find a way to stay connected to the students.
He’ll be connected with teachers, principals and other academic leaders now, and his new role is evolving with the pandemic.
Every department has been involved in plans to reopen schools and give parents more options during the pandemic, said Dana Williams, whom Temple will replace as director of professional learning and accountability.
“It’ll be different for him to learn as it was for me,” she said.
“The professional accountability and professional development is about supporting the schools, including all staff, from bus drivers and clerks to teachers and principals,” Williams said.
She also preceded Temple as Wildwood Elementary principal. She is moving to the position of elementary education director.
“Elementary schools have my heart,” she said.
The district had to push distance learning quickly last March, and Temple will work on continuing and improving on those gains in technology with a new program called Canvas to move human resources and professional development records, including teachers additional professional certifications, from paper to computers.
By improving use of technology, the district will be poised to resume distance learning quickly and more effectively if forced to by the pandemic or any future emergency, such as a hurricane, that closes schools.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
