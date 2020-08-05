Week recognizes role of farmers markets

They’re the places where you can buy food and talk to the people who grew or prepared it. Consumers value farmers markets for their sense of community, and such importance to local producers explains why the first week of August is designated as National Farmers Market Week. The designation recognizes the contributions of farmers markets to agriculture in communities. Florida has more than 260 farmers markets statewide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That includes the Brownwood Farmers Market in The Villages and the Lady Lake Farmers Market. Having a presence at a farmers market can make a difference for an agribusiness. Scott Irving, a Lake Panasoffkee beekeeper who sells honey at the Brownwood Farmers Market, said the market held every Saturday morning makes up 40% of his annual sales.
Farmers markets tend to attract customers who are “on a mission,” meaning they come with the intention of buying something, he said.
“I don’t see many people just walking around,” Irving said. “They come for a reason.”
Research from the University of Florida found consumers spend $1.8 billion annually at farmers markets, roadside stands and U-pick farms. They collectively make up the second most lucrative market channel for Florida agriculture, after retail supermarkets.
That figure amounts to about $243 per household statewide, said Alan Hodges, a retired University of Florida extension scientist with expertise in food economics.
The benefits of locally grown produce explain consumers’ preference for farmers markets, Hodges said. They include superior freshness, flavor, nutrition, shelf life and food safety.
Consumers also value farmers markets for providing an outlet where they can support their community’s economy and get to know their local farmers, he said.
In recent months, farmers markets emerged as a critical food source for many Floridians and Americans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As issues with the supply chain emerged, farmers markets helped fill the void, Hodges said.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic situation has shown that farmers markets are an important alternative outlet when normal commercial market channels break down due to supply chain disruption,” he said.
The Lady Lake market, which takes place Tuesday mornings at Log Cabin Park on U.S. Highway 27/441, has an importance to the local economy similar to the Brownwood market.
The vendors rely on consumers to stay in business, while the consumers depend on them for their grocery needs.
“A lot of people count on the vegetable vendor every week,” said Peggy Sweet, event coordinator for the Lady Lake Farmers Market.
And the vendors also depend on the farmers markets so they have a platform to reach the consumers, Irving said.
“If you took (farmers markets) away from them,” he said, “they’d be in a tough spot.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
