Volunteers needed for variety of feline tasks

Spending the afternoon with cats at YOUR Humane Society SPCA helps Joe and Merry Feagins socialize the cats and prepare them for adoption. Besides, they also enjoy hanging out with the kitties.
“We don’t know anything about their backgrounds,” Joe said. “They’re shy and they’re a little afraid, and we just need to try to give them a little bit of tender care and let them know people are OK.”
Joe and Merry, of the Village of Gilchrist, are the July Volunteers of the Month at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, which is in need of volunteers to help with everything from dog walking to cleaning, said Jane Mouradjian, volunteer coordinator and vice chairman of the board.
The shelter is searching for volunteer grant writers, researchers and photographers. When it is organizing special events, it needs volunteers for that, too.
It also needs help with facility maintenance, including electrical work. And, of course, it needs more fosters.
“It’s been kitten season in Florida, and we get quite a few kittens that come in,” Mouradjian said. “We pay for and provide all the food, litter, anything medical — we take care of everything. It’s just a matter of having them in homes and getting them socialized.”
On site, volunteers can help with cleaning the Catty Shack, an area for older cats, and Kitten Wonderland, a kitten area, and socializing the animals there.
Volunteers are also needed to walk dogs with leashes. Some of the dogs at YOUR HS SPCA are found as strays, so the goal is to get them to walk well on a leash and teach them commands such as “sit” and “stay.”
“We’re just trying to work with them on basic training so they understand some commands,” Mouradjian said. “This way when they get adopted they know some basics.”
For the past four years, Joe and Merry have come to the shelter on Fridays and stayed for two and a half hours to visit with the cats. The two bring their lawn chairs and avail themselves of curious kitties while playing classical music to add a comforting ambience.
“That’s my big day out,” Merry said. “I look forward to playing with the cats, and honestly, we treat them like our kids.”
The cats are oblivious to their circumstances, she said, and their main role as volunteers is to let the cats know they are safe.
“Nothing horrible is going to happen to them,” Merry said.
A volunteer orientation at YOUR HS SPCA is held the first Saturday of every month and lasts about an hour and a half. The next orientation is Aug. 1, with masks required and social distancing guidelines in place. For more information on volunteering at YOUR HS SPCA, call 352-793-9117.
”It’s a good way for us to spend time in an area with animals we enjoy and help them go to their forever home,” Joe said.
