JoAnn and Dennis Femia, of the Village of Mallory Square, were thrilled to find that their daughter’s play was going to be produced in The Villages.
The play is “The Violet Sisters” by Gina Femia. It was chosen to be the first show in The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s new Staged Play Reading Series, in which actors are filmed performing the show on a set at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.
The show is then streamed online on a few select dates, and audience members can get access to a stream for $10 online at thevillages
The first stream of “The Violet Sisters” was Friday, and the Femias made plans to watch it with a friend.
“I think it’s wonderful that they can continue theater,” JoAnn said. “We’re really excited about this because the actors will be in the same space.”
JoAnn said she’s seen “The Violet Sisters” a few times. The show centers on two sisters, Sam and Pam, as they deal with the aftermath of the death of their father in Hurricane Sandy.
After eight years apart, the sisters are forced to face the words that have been left unsaid.
“It goes through a whole gamut of emotions,” JoAnn said. “When we saw it in Sarasota, one of my friends said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like my sister and me.’ The relationship is so real.”
The emotion is part of what Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon and The Studio, loved about the play.
Morse plays Sam in the production alongside Leslie Munson, who plays Pam.
“‘The Violet Sisters’ is a beautiful, raw and touching play about estranged sisters finding the space in their hearts to think about forgiveness,” Morse said. “The two sisters stand together in a demolished kitchen after Hurricane Sandy takes their father’s life, and they have to face the rubble of the relationship as well as the destruction the storm left behind.”
Morse said she’d recommend the show to anyone who has ever had an estranged family member or experienced a loss that didn’t allow closure.
“It might not sound like it, but it’s funny and extraordinarily touching,” Morse said. “The medium is also really exciting. It’s a first for me, for sure.”
Morse said that producing “The Violet Sisters” was like a hybrid between making theater and a film.
“For the most part, we recorded large sections of it without stopping, so in that regard, it was very close to theater work, but we did go back to get closeups and different angles, and in that regard, it was more like film,” Morse said.
“The Violet Sisters” will stream again 7 p.m. Friday and July 31.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
