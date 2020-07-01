Spectators started rising from their lawn chairs as the sound of motorcycles rumbled up Teakwood Lane on Saturday morning. They craned for a glimpse of Pam Kelly, who was about to see her new home for the first time. Villagers for Veterans presented Kelly, an Army sergeant who was injured in 2002 while training to go to Iraq, with a new home in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, custom built to accommodate her disabilities. The project has been underway for about two years. There were some hiccups along the way, but on Saturday none of that seemed to matter to Kelly. As she wheeled herself into her home for the first time, she was overtaken with emotion. “I couldn’t imagine this; I might start crying,” Kelly said.
She called it a life-changing moment.
“It’s beautiful, it’s amazing. I love it,” she said.
Kelly uses a wheelchair for mobility and the house was designed to allow for that. The doorways are all 42 inches wide, with the doors on tracks like barn doors, sliding to the side rather than pulling out. The kitchen counter is at a level she can reach and the ovens are set low.
In the master suite, the bathroom has no walls. Kelly can wheel directly into the shower as desired.
The house is completely furnished with personal touches. Kelly is originally from Philadelphia, so the decoration nearest the front door is one celebrating that city’s Eagles NFL team.
The presentation began with Kelly being escorted from an area hotel to the new home by members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Nam Knights motorcycle group. The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps performed and the honor guard of the Tri-County Women Veterans presented the colors.
Marie Bogdonoff, who leads Villagers for Veterans, told the well-wishers assembled under the shade of the oaks that dot the neighborhood: “I’m humbled and honored by your generosity.
“This community has rallied to make this dream a reality. I know that Pam will never be alone.”
All told, about $350,000 went into the house, not including the donated labor, Bogdonoff said.
One of those present, Judy Pinder, of the Village of Hemingway, said she came up for the event to “celebrate Pam’s welcome home to The Villages.”
Before the presentation, Kelly spoke of her eagerness to move into her new home.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s coming down to the finish line. It’s like being in the military, counting the days.”
Kelly also expressed her gratitude for all who contributed to this day.
“There’s no word in the world that can describe the feeling in my heart and soul for the gratitude I have for what Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans and the sponsors have done,” she said.
Bogdonoff couldn’t wait to get Kelly into the house as well as thank all those who had supported Villagers for Veterans’ efforts in getting the house built.
“We needed to have a celebration,” Bogdonoff said. “It’s a way to thank the supporters and sponsors and show where their money has gone.”
It’s not coincidental that Bogdonoff has mobility issues herself. She had polio when she was younger and walks now with the assistance of crutches. Thus, she has a bit of an understanding of what it’s like to have trouble navigating the world.
“I totally get it,” she said. “I could really relate.”
Kelly drove herself over to The Villages from Clearwater, where she’s been living for the past several years. The dashboard of her van, provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, looks more like the controls for a jetliner than for an automobile, with buttons and a specially designed wheel that Kelly can operate with her left hand.
Now that Kelly is in her home, Villagers for Veterans can turn its attention to other issues. The group is co-sponsoring an upcoming all-women’s Honor Flight and wants to establish a transitional home for women leaving the military for civilian life. The home would serve those in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
Bogdonoff summed up the process of getting Kelly’s house built:
“This couldn’t have been done anywhere else.”
