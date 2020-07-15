Whether you wrote a play years ago, shoved it in a drawer and didn’t think about it again, or you have an idea for a play you never got around to writing, now is the time to bring out your inner playwright.
Submissions for The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s “Scripts from Scratch” playwriting contest and workshop officially open Aug. 1, but those who want to submit early can do so now.
Submissions are open to all Florida residents and will be accepted until Nov. 1.
The play workshop, in which the four finalists chosen from the submissions will have their plays workshopped with professional directors and actors, and then performed for a live audience at The Studio, will take place May 10 to May 15, 2021.
There also will be feedback after each reading with the audience.
Additionally, each finalist will receive $100.
Most genre are welcome, with the exception of musicals, one-person plays and children’s plays. Scripts should be submitted to scripts@thesharonstudio.com, and the playwright’s name only should be in the email, not on the script, to ensure a blind read.
Submissions will be read by Studio staff and volunteer readers. Each script will be read by three different people and ranked with a point system.
Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon and the mastermind behind the workshop, said readers will be looking for plays that have a solid foundation, but could benefit from a five-day workshop.
“We do not want Broadway-level perfectly written scripts. We would like the playwright to be able to make edits through their workshop week, perhaps even create a new draft or re-work some dialogue and characters,” Constant said. “However, with only a five-day period to rehearse and rewrite, the script needs to have solid bones.”
For a playwright, getting to hear their play performed out loud is an invaluable experience, Constant said.
“Additionally, with a cast and director, the playwright might find a new life in their shows,” Constant said. “They might have heard a line delivered one way in their mind, but when the actor reads the script, they might deliver it so much funnier or more profoundly than the playwright intended.”
Last year, Scripts from Scratch received 40 submissions, and Constant is excited to see what this round of scripts brings to the table.
“It’s inspiring to know there are so many people out there still creating new works in this medium,” Constant said.
Constant’s favorite part of the process is the feedback from the live audience at the end of each reading.
“Our audiences really stepped up to the plate and exceeded our rather high expectations,” Constant said. “The feedback was so thoughtful, positive and genuine. We had a lot of academic and teacher-types in the audience who you could tell were used to giving constructive criticism.”
Performances will take place 2 and 7 p.m. May 14 and 2 and 7 p.m. May 15.
Before entering, read the full list of guidelines by visiting thesharonstudio.com and clicking “Scripts from Scratch.” Those with additional questions should email info@thesharonstudio.com.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
