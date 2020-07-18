Sumter Landing Bicycle Club provides bikes to local charity

Holly Dates knows the significance of a bicycle. As a child, she discovered it was her ticket to independence, riding it to school, work and play. As a young adult without a car, she rode her bike 16 miles to work every day.
So when Dates, president of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, learned of someone in need of transportation to a new job, she didn’t hesitate to help. In a collaborative effort between its members, the club recently donated a bike to that individual through the Friends of the Homeless Ministry at the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park.
While scrolling social media two weeks ago, Dates saw an advertisement requesting a bike for the ministry.
“It said, ‘I have a friend that works with the homeless and they are in need of a bike to go to someone who needs it to get to work’,” said Dates, of the Village of Gilchrist.
Dates put her own advertisement in the club newsletter seeking bike donations from members. Within a few days, she had the bike she needed, plus four extra.
“They were very generous in coming with a couple of bikes right away,” Dates said.
She sought the help of Bob and Rose Jordan, two go-to members for bicycle repairs. The couple often receive bikes from friends and neighbors which they then fix up in their home workshop to donate. They spent three hours replacing the inner tubes and spokes and aligning the wheels of two mountain bikes.
“That’s a challenge, by the way,” Bob said. “People don’t know how difficult it is to do what we call ‘lacing’ a wheel in a bicycle because you have to disassemble and reassemble it.”
Despite the challenge, they enjoyed making the repairs, especially knowing where the bike was going.
“That’s a joy as well to be able to give the bike and help somebody who might be recovering from an alcohol addiction or a drug addiction, to see them get their life back together is a real joy,” Bob said.
With the repairs completed, Dates passed the two bikes on to the ministry.
The Friends of the Homeless Ministry, founded by Linda and Mike Galat, provides food and clothing to individuals in need of support in Leesburg.
“It’s been a difficult time for the homeless because a lot of places that have been providing (those resources) have closed their doors,” Linda said.
They also occasionally provide bicycles to those in need of transportation, like one individual who had been walking to and from a new apartment and new job.
The ministry recently presented that individual with one of the bikes provided by the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, as well as a bike lock, water bottle and helmet.
“He was really blessed,” Linda said. “He was extremely excited by it.”
This was not the club’s first charity effort. The club collects bikes throughout the year to donate to the annual sheriff’s drive in December. Last year, they donated 330 bikes to families in need at the event.
“The community, not just the bike club, has a big heart and is always willing to help out when they see a viable need, when they see there’s somebody trying to improve themselves,” Dates said.
Dates plans to maintain the relationship between the club and the Friends of the Homeless Ministry.
“Any time they need bikes or need bike resources, we’ll be there for them,” Dates said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.