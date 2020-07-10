Summer school helps students catch up

Summer school is in session at select schools in Sumter and Lake counties as they plan for the regular school year to start in August. “It’s pretty exciting having children back on campus,” said Catherine Orozco, receptionist for summer school at Wildwood Elementary School, where she works as data entry clerk most of the year. Summer school started Monday at Wildwood and Bushnell elementary schools in Sumter and at several schools across Lake County, including Leesburg Elementary School. They are using the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund for in-person instruction on campus this summer to attack the achievement gap. Schools invited elementary students whose teachers recommend them based on substantial deficiency in reading ability.
“I think the state is being very smart in making sure that some of these kids who have been out of school for so long are getting some additional learning before school starts,” said Micah Cook, the new principal of Wildwood Elementary School.
Students statewide left campuses for spring break in March and distance learning, usually online, was quickly begun and continued the rest of the school year because of the pandemic.
Some students said they enjoyed online learning. Others struggled, particularly those who had learning challenges before. Nationwide, distance learning was said to increase longtime achievement gaps.
Sumter Superintendent Richard Shirley had said that the July summer classes would be a dry-run for the regular school year to start in August.
“Summer school is going fine,” Sumter Assistant Superintendent Debbie Moffitt said this week. “Schools are following the procedures from our plan, and to my knowledge nothing has changed or needs to be altered.”
However, she said, principals may call and say something is not working and talk about changing or adjusting procedures or anything else.
Educators also will discuss how the summer session went after it ends, Moffitt said.
Schools are taking extra and new precautions, and teaching students to wash their hands often, according to the plan approved in June. Children wear masks when on school buses, which keep the windows open to improve air circulation except when it’s raining. They don’t wear masks on campus, but teachers and staff keep them handy.
“We’re keeping our numbers small,” Cook said. Wildwood expects only 50 summer school students this month, he said.
Lake planned 90 or 120 students for each of its nine summer school sites.
Students are staying with their classes and not mingling with other classes. The school is delivering breakfasts and lunches to classrooms instead of bringing children to the cafeteria.
“When teachers come in, we’re taking every adult’s temperature to make sure they are not running a fever,” Cook said. Students will have their temperature taken if they show any symptoms.
Marion County Public Schools is using distance learning for its summer programs, and its school board was voting Tuesday on plans to reopen in the fall. It also would keep students and staff in the same group all day for younger students and as much as possible for older students and restrict mixing between groups.
Schools will limit sharing, such as by making sure each student has separate art supplies
Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order calling for all school boards, including charter school boards, to open brick-and-mortar schools in August at least five days a week for all students. They must provide additional support for students who are not making adequate progress, such as by offering a different teaching method. Schools must offer the full array of support services, particularly students with special education needs, English learners or schools can offer live synchronous or asynchronous instruction with the same curriculum and ability to interact with a student’s teacher and peers.
Randy McDaniel, education director of The Villages Charter School, said the order was being reviewed as education leaders there plan for the start of the school year Aug. 7.
The school surveyed parents earlier this week asking if they felt comfortable sending their children back to school on campus with health and safety measures. If school capacity were reduced due to social distancing, parents were asked if they would be comfortable with a rotating schedule in which students attended in-person classes twice a week and distance learning three days a week.
However, the charter school also said state legislation only allows it to offer instruction in traditional brick-and-mortar schools. Families would have to go to other county schools for online instructional models.
Lake County Schools found in its survey in June that 58% of parents felt comfortable returning to brick-and-mortar school buildings with safety protocols, such as temperature checks and increased sanitizing. Others had reservations, district spokeswoman Sherri Owens said.
So Lake will offer families three options: traditional in-school learning, full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School, and a combination of the two, such as modified day or rotating schedule.
All three counties have their own virtual schools for families who choose.
