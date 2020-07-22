Research delivers aging breakthrough

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.