Research delivers aging breakthrough

New research shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a breakthrough at improving normal cognitive brain decline in healthy older adults, meaning normal mental downturns aren’t inevitable. Researchers at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center in Israel published the peer-reviewed study recently that shows the impact of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Currently, the only place in the world where HBOT intervention is available beyond research trials is in The Villages — home to the nation’s oldest median age, and where medical providers and community partners have collaborated on an ongoing quest to make the community “America’s Healthiest Hometown.”
Study co-author and director of Sagol Center Dr. Shai Efrati established Aviv Clinics in The Villages in the newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. The facility, and a future location in Dubai, will be the first globally to put the research findings to work commercially.
“This is the first time in humans, in healthy individuals that we can say biological intervention can actually regenerate the so-called normal aging decline,” Efrati said. “We are not taking ‘normal to your age’ as a given. We want to reverse that.”
For the study, 63 healthy adults age 65 and older either received HBOT or were placed in a control group.
Participants were evaluated using computerized cognitive tests and MRIs to monitor blood flow in the brain at the start of the trial and then three months later.
The study found those who received HBOT showed improvements in attention, information processing speed and executive function — mental skills that help people carry out behaviors to meet a goal. The HBOT group’s imaging also showed significant increases in blood flow to specific areas of the brain.
“We have better cognitive performance because we now have better brain tissue,” Efrati said.
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is widely used around the globe for wound healing, decompression sickness, burn care, carbon monoxide poisoning and other uses.
It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for improving cognitive performance in healthy adults. Aviv’s medical program is based on more than a decade of research in Israel, though.
The new study is the first of its kind measuring impact on healthy older adults.
Dr. Alexander Alvarez, medical director of Aviv Clinics at The Villages, said the new study is an exciting finding for healthy older adults.
“The beauty of this thing is most people who were entered into this particular academic paper were already higher-than-normal functioning elderly population,” he said. “And all of them improved markedly.”
Alvarez said he has been waiting for an opportunity to give hyperbaric oxygen therapy at this level for 20 years. He left an internal medicine practice in Connecticut as soon as he found out about HBOT being offered in The Villages. He joined the team two months ago.
“I literally left overnight because I cannot believe what’s going on here,” Alvarez said.
The Villages clinic, located in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, is the only HBOT center of its kind in the U.S.
“I came here because I thought this was the next vision of medicine,” Alvarez said.
The goal of Aviv Clinics at The Villages is to try to help people maintain a healthy brain for as long as they live, Alvarez said.
Good quality of life is even more important than longevity, Efrati said.
People should be able to enjoy a good quality of life at any age,” he said. The study shows HBOT may offer an effective resource.
The study only measured the impact of HBOT. Nutrition and physical activity also are incorporated into the program in The Villages, so Efrati predicts patients there will have better results.
“We are not taking the age-related functional decline as a given anymore,” Efrati said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.