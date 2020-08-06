Wendy Milstein explores the Southern Villages’ nature trails at least three times a week. She said it’s well worth the drive from her Village of Buttonwood home, about 20 minutes away. The wildlife diversity and ability to encounter species less common in other parts of the community draw residents to natural areas in the Southern Villages. Residents, for instance, took notice of Southern fox squirrels near Hogeye Preserve Pathway and river otters along the Fenney Springs Nature Trail. Fox squirrels, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are common where longleaf pine and turkey oak trees are present. Their diet primarily consists of the seeds of these trees.
The fox squirrels — which some people also call monkey squirrels — have a personality to them, Milstein said.
“They’re just different from the little gray squirrels,” she said. “They run, they hang out and they look down at us. They’re bigger, fluffier and have pretty colors. They’re different from what you see in most other places.”
Milstein also appreciates the bird diversity in the region. Just days ago, she spotted a bobwhite and a meadowlark near Water Lily Recreation Center.
She also recalled identifying a spotted sandpiper, a migratory bird that nests far north, along the trail at Fenney. It’s uncommon to find spotted sandpipers in Florida during the summer.
Finding uncommon wading birds such as limpkins and roseate spoonbills is possible depending on the water levels in the nearby ponds.
“The birds are always changing because the level of the water changes,” Milstein said.
Like other parts of The Villages, areas south of State Road 44 benefit from development built around wetland preserves, said Jeff Pardue, senior vice president with Breedlove, Dennis & Associates, an environmental resource contractor for The Villages.
In the Southern Villages, Hogeye Sink and the wetlands surrounding the sink and stream were historically contiguous with wetlands surrounding Lake Okahumpka, he said.
When these villages were developed, preservation and restoration activities took place to improve the wetlands’ condition and water quality, Pardue said. This included planting Florida native plants and controlling invasive plants.
“These improvements have enhanced the area for utilization by native wildlife,” he said.
That wildlife includes alligators, birds, turtles and even otters.
Otters, members of the weasel family, live in aquatic habitats including streams, creeks, ponds, lakes and swamps, Pardue said. In The Villages, they can be found at the Fenney Springs Nature Trail, the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve and the Chitty Chatty swamp.
As a predator species, otters can maintain a balanced ecosystem in the community’s wetlands, he said.
“They are part of the native fauna in aquatic habitats and feed on a variety of prey including fish, crustaceans, reptiles, including snakes, and birds,” Pardue said.
Development farther south in The Villages not only meant more wetlands, but also more diverse wetlands with the addition of new types of wetland ecosystems, like springs, he said.
Greater diversity in wetland habitats correlates to diversity in the animal and plant life that can be found there, Pardue said.
That’s helping to draw Villagers to the area.
Living close to wetlands in The Villages offers Joe Bognaski a front-row seat to nature.
He appreciates being able to see herons, egrets, ducks and ibises from his backyard, where a retention pond that “looks like a river” backs up to his home in the Village of Monarch Grove.
Bognaski also sees turtles and alligators while exploring the Southern Villages with a walking group.
“This is one of the nicest things about living below (State Road) 44,” he said. “There’s so many nature walks.”
Anyone who hasn’t seen the natural areas and wildlife of the Southern Villages should see it for themselves when they’re in The Villages, Milstein said.
“It’s nice and close to home,” she said. “You don’t have to go too far to see wildlife.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
