Organizations in need of time, money, gifts

Many charitable organizations need an extra hand this summer to accomplish their missions both inside and outside of The Villages. They need extra help because the coronavirus pandemic has caused these organizations to cancel their fundraisers, have a limited number of volunteers because many are only seasonal residents and having a shortage of comfort items including travel-size toiletries and hand sanitizer. Throughout the year, these charitable organizations donate time, money and items to help with a variety of projects including helping with scholarships for the upcoming school year, packages for active-military or cancer patients and helping needy families with school clothes. Here are three ways residents can help this summer:
Donate Time
Many charitable organizations need extra volunteers because some seasonal residents have left, leaving a gap where help once was. Volunteers are needed at:
Operation Shoebox in Belleview needs volunteers to help packing the bags that will be shipped to active-duty military — contact Mary Harper at 352-553-9362 or visit operationshoebox.com.
Cornerstone Hospice’s Villages Location, The Villages Hospice House, needs extra volunteers to help with food prep or assisting with patients — contact Heidi Gaumet at 352-751-3110.
UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation and the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe need help in a variety of locations — contact Lou Emmert at 352-751-8871.
Love in the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida (Love INC) needs volunteers for its clothe-a-kid event and for Centisible Furnishing — contact Dana Parker at 352-245-8774.
Donate Money
Monetary donations help charitable organizations restock inventory and supplies, fund scholarships, help with repairs and plan for the future.
Dollars for Scholars has begun fundraising for scholarships for the upcoming school year — contact club President Joyce Gilette at 352-633-5281.
Operation Shoebox of The Villages needs help with postage for its care packages — contact club President Camille Gieck at 352-259-0462.
UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation Preparedness Pandemic Fund helps staff at the hospital get ready for future pandemics — to make a donation, visit tvrhfoundation.org or call Cathy Reardon at 352-751-8871.
Love INC for clothe-a-kid and various projects including helping local families with various repairs — contact Dana Parker at 352-245-8774.
Donate Items
Many are collecting items for various projects including care packages to cancer patients or active military, or are helping feed the community but need additional help.
Operation Shoebox is in need of a variety of items such as travel-size toiletries, candy and correspondence — call Camille Gieck at 352-259-0462 or visit operationshoebox.com.
Bonnie Boxes of The Villages, a charitable organization making care packages for cancer patients, is in need of comfort items including ChapStick, puzzle books and hand sanitizer — contact Nancy Leary at 845-380-2182.
Local food pantries are in need of a variety of items including pet supplies, paper goods, and canned and boxed goods. Needs vary from pantry to pantry. Contact pantries ahead of donations to find out
the particulars.
