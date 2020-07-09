Operation Shoebox needs Villagers’ help

The desire to support active-duty troops around the world continues to bind people together. However, the need continues to grow and Operation Shoebox requires help to fulfill it. With large crowds being eliminated and fundraisers canceled because of COVID-19, Operation Shoebox is seeking help in the form of volunteers and monetary donations. Five of The Villages chapter’s fundraisers already have been canceled, while the rest scheduled toward the end of the year, including the Chinese auction, one of the biggest fundraisers, face the possibility of being canceled or cut to half capacity. Operation Shoebox, located at 8360 E. U.S. Highway 25 in Belleview, was founded in 2003 by Mary Harper. The nonprofit organization sends care packages to active military members about 50 weeks a year.
Each care package contains toiletries, snacks, magazines and other comfort items, including handwritten letters. About 2 million troops currently have been served by the organization.
Many military members reply with thank-you notes to those who helped to supply the boxes, as the packages help boost troops’ morale and remind them that people, including those they have never met, care.
“The soldiers are incredibly thankful for the packages we create and send out,” said Harper, of Belleview. “It is a piece of home in a box for them. It’s almost like Christmas morning each time someone receives a box.”
Harper compared The Villages chapter to “a well-oiled machine.”
“They just continue giving and finding ways to help out and the organization really appreciates it, as they are by far the largest chapter that helps support the organization,” she said. “We could not supply as many boxes to the troops without them.”
With additional help, more boxes can be prepared and shipped, fulfilling the number of care package requests that troops, officers and families request yearly on the Operation Shoebox website, operationshoebox.com. A list of items to help pack the boxes also can be found on the website.
“The need for volunteers is great because the demand for the boxes is still there,” Harper said. “We weren’t able to pack boxes during the pandemic and now the demand continues to grow.”
Camille Gieck, president of The Villages chapter for Operation Shoebox, said she is doing what she can to continue spreading the word. The group, which normally meets at Lake Miona Recreation Center, currently is unable to due to the large number of members, so they are instead trying to find other ways to help.
“We just want the troops to feel remembered, especially during such a challenging time,” the Village of Chatham resident said. “But we need help.”
When the recreation centers closed for the pandemic, Gieck began to worry.
“There wasn’t much anyone could do,” she said. “Fundraisers started getting canceled, concerts were canceled and we were just trying to figure out how we were going to continue to contribute.”
Although the number of volunteers and donations have decreased, group members are still doing what they can to try and help. The Villages chapter has people collecting goods that can be packed into the boxes and delivered to Gieck’s home.
One of those volunteers is Betty Schneider, of the Village of Sanibel. She feels a personal attachment toward the organization because her son is in the Navy. Her passion also is inspired by her memory of troops who faced protesters after returning from the Vietnam War.
“I want to make sure each of them feels respected because they do a lot for us and are someone’s family,” she said. “They are out there risking their lives for us and I want them to know we appreciate their hard work while thanking them for everything they do.”
The effort is a tremendous help, but with the majority of everyone at home because they can’t meet, there’s not a lot they can do, Gieck said.
“We are used to packing 400 boxes a day and now we are lucky if we pack 400 boxes a week because we have such a need,” she said.
Knowing the continuing need to help support the organization, people turned to monetary donations to help out, but the need continues to grow.
“The checks I have received have been a big help because that money goes into the Operation Shoebox account for postage and items we may need for the boxes,” Gieck said. “But funds are very low and the number of boxes requested increases every day. We really need help paying for the postage so no one gets left out.”
For those who wish to donate, send a check made out to Operation Shoebox to Gieck at 17481 SE 76th Flintlock Terrace, The Villages, FL, 32162. Items that have been collected to help fill the boxes can be dropped off to Gieck.
For questions about the organization or to volunteer, contact Harper at 352-553-9362 or visit operationshoebox.com.
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
