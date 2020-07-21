Making Masks and Raising Money For Food Pantries

Armed with a sewing machine, Carolyn Mendel, of the Village of Sanibel, has donated $5,000 dollars to the Wildwood Food Pantry.
Mendel has made more than 1,200 face masks and given them away for free. Mendel leaves the masks in the vestibule between her front door and the screen door. She left a small bucket for people to leave spare dollars if they wanted to help Mendel get more supplies.
Little did Mendel realize she would raise thousands of dollars from her little bucket.
When she realized she could also help the food pantries, it was a win-win situation.
“No one should worry about where they’ll get their next meal,” she said.
She started making the masks at the end of March and by the end of April, she had enough to donate $1,600 to the Wildwood Food Pantry.
The donations kept coming in and she made additional monthly donations to the pantry in May and June. On July 6, she donated $660 for a total of $5,000.
She already has a little more than $1,000 for her next donation, which will go to a different pantry.
“My next $5,000, whenever I collect it all, will go to the Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry,” Mendel said.
Mendel chose those two locations because she was told they serve the same families on alternating weeks.
Marlene Higgins, co-manager of the Wildwood Food Pantry, said it’s remarkable to see such a large donation from an individual.
“Usually we see those numbers from clubs,” she said. “It’s a huge donation.”
Higgins said all donations help the food pantry, no matter the size. “I’m grateful people have been helping us through such a hard time,” she said. “There were moments when I couldn’t order food from where I normally do.”
Mendel began making masks for her friends and family as a way to ensure they were staying safe.
Then she decided to make them for her neighbors, too.
“A lot of people have taught themselves how to make masks but I don’t think there will ever be enough,” she said. “I’ve tried six patterns before coming up with one I like, and I’m prototyping another design for claustrophobic people.”
Mendel credits everyone who gave her donations.
“It all came from them,” she said. “I did the sewing but they gave their money, which is such a blessing.”
Mendel leaves the masks outside her door from 10 a.m. to dusk. For more information about masks and donations email her at ccmendel88@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.