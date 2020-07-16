Local thrift stores need more volunteers to keep up with daily demands

Since resuming normal operations, many charitable thrift stores have determined they need more volunteers.
Local charitable thrift stores are looking for people to help with day-to-day operations. Some of these stores include Hospice of Marion County Thrift Stores, Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood and Humane Society of Lake County in Umatilla.
External affairs director for Volunteer Florida, Savannah Kelly, said the work of volunteers benefits the community because of the work they do.
“Volunteers see service as an opportunity to transform our communities,” she said. “Their service ultimately makes our state a better place to live for all.”
Hospice of Marion County is looking for more volunteers to staff its thrift stores, including the ones in Summerfield and Belleview. All proceeds from the stores’ sales benefit patients and their families in hospice by reducing costs of care.
Mike West, merchandising manager for Hospice of Marion County, said volunteers are needed to help stock shelves and serve customers.
“The work the volunteers do in the store either helps to provide or enable Hospice of Marion County to provide compassionate end-of-life care,” he said. “While we have volunteers in all areas of Hospice, the store helps provide the funds to continue providing the compassionate services we can provide to families who have relatives in hospice care.”
Volunteers who assist in the stores perform a variety of tasks, including working with clients who come in looking for items to use in their homes.
Kerry Hughes, of the Village of Lake Deaton, likes to call himself a heavy lifter as he helps with various charitable organizations throughout The Villages, including the thrift stores that benefit the health-based and faith-based organizations.
“I’m called to serve and I love doing it,” he said. “There are so many opportunities to serve in The Villages. I have found my true calling just by living here.”
Restoring Hope Thrift Store also is seeking additional volunteers to help keep the store operating.
David Booth, CEO of Restoring Hope, said they make a world of difference.
“The volunteers come in and they help us keep everything clean for our clients,” he said. “They come in with smiles on their faces and are so excited to be able to help others. They help us collect donations, stock the stores and help clients with all their questions.”
Humane Society of Lake County also needs volunteers and, without the extra hands, its store may have to close until further notice.
“We are really glad to be open and help our clients,” said Erica Gruly, a volunteer and member of the fundraising and marketing committee for the Humane Society of Lake County. “Without their help working with the animals, working the registers in the thrift store and helping stock and keep things clean, we will have to shut down the store. It’s something we don’t want to have to do because the store helps provide funds for the shelter.”
For more information or to volunteer at one of these charitable thrift stores, give the stores a call. Hospice of Marion County can be reached at 352-873-7400.
Restoring Hope can be reached at 352-748-1855.
Humane Society of Lake County can be reached at 352-589-7400.
