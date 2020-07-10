Lineworker boot camp grads show off new skills

Lake-Sumter State College Basic Lineworker Boot Camp instructor Randall Blackburn credits the credential he earned nearly 10 years ago for his first job with a power company.
“If I would not have had this basic certificate, I truly believe I would not have been hired on,” he said Wednesday as he watched his students demonstrate the skills they had learned before representatives of about 10 power companies and contractors.
The college hosted a skills exhibition of the seven students completing its first six-week Lineworker Boot Camp, which concludes today.
In a field with poles and lines not connected to a power source behind the Sumterville campus, the students climbed power poles, set power poles into the ground and demonstrated rescues of 180-pound dummies hanging from near the top of power poles simulating injured lineworkers. The industry standard calls for lineworkers to be able to rescue injured colleagues within four minutes or less, a time that includes putting on climbing equipment and safety straps, college spokesman Kevin Yurasek said.
When Blackburn finished the college’s basic lineworker program, he went to work for TECO, which he said had 800 applicants in a 24-hour period. The company hired him among 25 or 26 new apprentices at the time, he said. They went through tryouts, but power companies and contractors want entry-level lineworkers to have some basic familiarity with the job.
“This certificate helped me stand out,” Blackburn said.
After a 4 1/2-year apprenticeship with TECO, Blackburn became a journeyman and part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers before coming to the college to help teach the program when it started June 1.
Students earn a credential that will allow them to work everywhere from Florida to California and Puerto Rico, Yurasek said.
Upon completing the program, graduates would join a crew of three or four lineworkers as an entry-level position. They are prepared for the Construction and Skilled Trade Selection System examination, he said.
The six-week Lineworker Boot Camp is new to the public, previously only offered through private companies for their workers, Yurasek said. The college previously offered the basic certificate program that took almost a semester and another advanced certificate. It also offers an associate degree in electrical distribution, which has a job placement rate of 97% or higher, he said.
Students said they appreciated the training combined with class work.
“It’s so hands-on, you know if you want to do it by the time you get out,” student Sam Saulsbury, of Okahumpka, said. “You know if you want to do it for a career.”
The future lineworkers attend the program from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days a week. They wear long-sleeved shirts, blue jeans and special boots, which Saulsbury said they get used to wearing even in the summer heat.
And, lineworkers look forward to careers with good pay maintaining the electrical grid through storms and fair weather.
“It’s a great opportunity for people like us to have a job and a better life,” student Kyle Davenport, of Clermont, said.
“I don’t think a lot of people have the opportunity that we do,” said his classmate, Tyler Rorah, of Coleman. The college has the space for the hands-on experience and classroom instruction, he said.
“I think it’s a really good way to make money,” a short program that leads to a high-paying job, said student Kenneth Doll, of Minneola. “The teachers are great, some of the best teachers I ever had.”
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
