Korean war still not over 70 years later

Seventy years ago came the start of a war that continues to this day. After World War II, the Korean peninsula was divided at the 38th parallel. To the north lay the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea, a client of the Soviet Union. To the south, the Republic of Korea, or South Korea, an ally of the United States. On June 25, 1950, the North Korean army, with the approval of the Soviet Union, crossed the 38th parallel to forcibly reunite the peninsula. The South Korean army and the U.S. troops stationed there were virtually powerless to stop the North Koreans. U.S. occupation troops were rushed to the peninsula from Japan, but there weren’t enough and many were facing their first battle. “There had been no serious training, but they got thrown into combat,” said Jim Press, professor emeritus of history at Northwestern Michigan College and a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Within six weeks, troops from the north had marched through most of South Korea before being stopped at a tightly defended perimeter around Pusan, a port in the southeast corner of the country. For six weeks, United Nations forces, primarily those from South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom, held off the North Korean army while the U.N. forces built up strength in personnel and in supplies.
Finally, on Sept. 16, U.N. forces broke out of the perimeter. It came the day after the landings at Inchon, far to the north. In a surprise attack, forces led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur landed in the area not far from Seoul, the South Korean capital that was then held by North Korea.
Among those landing at Inchon was Ellis V. St. Clair, who now lives in the Village of Dunedin. St. Clair was a tank platoon leader in the Army’s 7th Infantry Division. They came in the day after the initial invasion, on Sept. 18.
“We landed behind the Marines at the beaches,” he said.
The plan was that the 7th Division would back up the Marines, if needed. There was some concern because two-thirds of the men in St. Clair’s unit were recent graduates of basic training with only a few days’ training in tanks.
Still, St. Clair’s unit fought their way into Seoul from the east in their Sherman tanks against heavy resistance from North Korean armies.
One reason the attack worked was that the tides at Inchon are among the most extreme in the world. Its unsuitability as a landing spot made it perfect for MacArthur, who knew the North Koreans would not expect anything to happen there.
“It was one of the great amphibious landings in world history because of the tides,” Press said.
Then-Pvt. John McWaters was one of the soldiers sent to Pusan to reinforce the U.N. attack. He had joined the Army just a few months before and had trained as an engineer. He landed in Pusan in October 1950 and headed north.
McWaters, of the Village of Bonnybrook, had proven himself to be a good shot, so he was assigned to operate a Browning Automatic Rifle, or BAR. He carried it as far as Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, as U.N. forces moved north.
The government of the People’s Republic of China had indicated that they wanted U.N. forces to stop at the 38th parallel. But the United States misread the signals, Press said. When U.N. troops continued north, the Chinese sent troops over their border with North Korea in October.
Chinese and North Korean troops drove the U.N, forces back below the 38th parallel.
“Everything just went to hell,” McWaters said.
As part of the attack, Chinese and North Korean forces surrounded units from U.N. X Corps around the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. In addition to the enemy, U.N. forces had to contend with bitter cold, with temperatures as low as minus 36 degrees. Vehicles wouldn’t start, plasma for wounded soldiers froze and weapons didn’t work.
But despite facing 120,000 enemy forces, the 30,000 or so U.N. troops were able to break out. Instead of calling it a retreat, members of “The Chosin Few” liked to say “We just fought in a different direction.”
The U.N. forces made their way to the port of Hungnam, from which they were evacuated.
McWaters and his unit finally settled just south of Seoul. From January 1951 to June 1951 the fighting was concentrated around the 38th parallel.
After that, the war became a stalemate. As would happen later in Vietnam, enemy forces would attack U.N. troops, then retreat across borders where they weren’t followed.
But just because it was a standoff didn’t mean people weren’t killed and wounded. John Turner, of the Village of Duval, was a corporal assigned to the 1st Marine Division near Panmunjom. Initially he was put on outpost duty, about 500 yards ahead of the rest of his unit. There wasn’t much fighting, he said, but plenty of bombs being dropped and shelling from ships offshore.
“Being on outpost, listening to that stuff 24 hours a day — it gets crazy,” Turner said.
Turner was a demolitions expert and on Sept. 28, 1952, was called upon to blow up a cave where some North Korean troops had been living. Turner and his squad mates set the charges and lit the fuse when North Koreans, possibly those who had been occupying the cave, came up behind them.
As a result, they weren’t able to get clear in time and Turner was wounded. He was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital ship Hope.
“I don’t remember being afraid until I was on the hospital ship and a chaplain read me my last rites,” Turner said. “I woke up the next day, though, so I was all right.”
Turner spent five months recuperating in a hospital in Japan.
During periods of less combat, members of McWaters’ unit would dig wells and install septic tanks for rural Koreans. They also would clear mines.
In the last year of the war, McWaters, by then a staff sergeant, served as driver for 1st Lt. Will Hill Tankersley, who went on to become a major general and later still an assistant secretary of defense in the Gerald Ford administration.
With Tankersley, McWaters witnessed the prisoner exchange at Panmunjom. Each North Korean or Chinese prisoner was asked individually whether they wanted to go back or to settle in the south. About 22,000 northern soldiers remained in the south. Prisoners from U.N. forces were asked whether they wanted to stay in the north. Twenty-one Americans stayed in North Korea.
McWaters was there for six days of the process, which lasted five months.
“The line never stopped,” McWaters said.
The armistice was signed July 27, 1953, after more than 36,000 Americans died in the war. However, no peace treaty was ever signed and the South Korean government did not sign the agreement. Thus, the countries remain in a state of war to this day. The agreement established a demilitarized zone that runs roughly along the 38th parallel. U.S. troops have been stationed in Korea ever since.
The Korean War was the first major U.S. conflict since President Harry Truman had ordered the desegregation of the armed forces. However, many units were still segregated by race, Press said.
“MacArthur made no efforts I know of to carry out the presidential orders on integration,” he said.
Later, when MacArthur was relieved by Truman, primarily for wanting to expand the war into China, his successor, Gen. Matthew Ridgway, did begin integrating more units.
McWaters was finally sent back to the United States in January 1954. After being turned down for admission to Georgia Tech before his enlistment, he completed some remedial requirements and was enrolled at the school, courtesy of the Army.
After graduation, McWaters was commissioned as an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers. He worked his way up to become a major general. When he retired to The Villages, he became president of the Korean War Veterans Association.
Today, McWaters will have the honor of swearing in the newest national president of the Korean War Veterans Association, Jeff Brodeur. Brodeur will be the first president of the group who served in Korea, but only after the war. He said he will focus on keeping alive the legacy of veterans of the Korean War, sometimes thought of as the “forgotten war.”
McWaters returned to Korea in 2015 under a program by that country’s government to bring back veterans of the war. McWaters and his fellow veterans were greeted by Koreans saying: “You saved our country.”
