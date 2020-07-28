Honor Flight seeks sponsors for golf tournament

Villages Honor Flight is looking for sponsors for its annual golf tournament, set for Oct. 22.
In addition to the $100 entry fee, VHF needs sponsors to bring in funds for veterans’ trips to Washington, D.C., and other programs.
Villages Honor Flight’s mission is to take veterans from Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service.
“It’s very important — it’s our largest annual fundraiser,” said Frank Moravcik, the event chair.
Sponsors may buy signs, starting with an 18-by-24-inch “Honor a Vet” one for $30. Those signs may honor a living or a deceased veteran.
A sign that size for the sponsor of a hole that can feature a business logo costs $100 with a 32-by-24-inch sign going for $175. The options range from there up to banners costing from $500 to $2,000, depending on the level of sponsorship.
Many sponsors have given to the tournament before.
“We have some great people who come back year after year,” said Moravcik, of the Village of Duval.
One feature of the tournament is that two World War II veterans will be honored. Ed Harvey and Norma Jean Bailey, who both served in the Army, will have their service to the United States recognized.
“Veterans are the reason we have this outing,” Moravcik said. “It’s important that we pull it off.”
Gift cards and other items also are sought for participants to bid on at a scheduled silent auction.
The tournament will be played at Harbor Hills Country Club in Lady Lake. It will be a four-player scramble format. There will be team prizes as well as a long-drive winner and the prize of a golf cart for a hole-in-one.
The entry fee includes coffee and fruit before the start and a box lunch.
The deadline for sponsorship is Sept. 10. Sponsorship forms, as well as entry forms and more information, are available at the Villages Honor Flight website, villageshonorflight.org.
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
