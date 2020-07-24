Honeybees continue fight for survival

The buzzes are more likely to be silenced in the summer. As new data showed a high rate of honeybee colony losses last summer, early evidence from local beekeepers suggest this year will be challenging as well. The latest data on America’s beekeeping from the Bee Informed Partnership showed mixed results on colony losses in the 2019-20 season: Unusually low winter losses. But after months of reduced losses, declines have once again escalated past 30%. In winter 2018-19, a record colony-loss rate of 38% was posted, according to the Bee Informed Partnership. The numbers then improved to losses of 20% last summer and 22.2% last winter. But the summer 2019 colony loss rate was 32%, up from the previous summer’s 20% loss rate. It’s the highest summer loss percentage since the Bee Informed Partnership began tracking beekeeping data in 2006.
Locally, honeybees, like those of Lake Panasoffkee beekeeper Scott Irving, are struggling because of dry weather in the spring, which limited the growth of wildflowers they need for nectar.
“It was dry for a long period of time and the bees usually start (producing honey) around January and February,” Irving said. “We didn’t get any rain here until May.”
The nationwide trend in honeybee populations was paralleled in Florida during the 2018-19 season, the most recent season when state data was available from the Bee Informed Partnership.
That year, Florida had the nation’s fifth-lowest winter losses at 17.6%, but the seventh highest summer losses at 37.5%.
Right now, Irving said his bees are doing a little better, but the ongoing challenge is keeping up with bees’ nutrition.
Irving gives his bees sugar water when there’s no fresh nectar in their hives.
But the bees prefer their natural food source in the wild.
“They don’t care for sugar water as much as nectar from a flower,” he said.
Irving is holding out hope for the summer rains to bring more wildflowers in the fall, which would improve the well-being of his colonies.
But it’s far from the only challenge in keeping bees alive.
The most significant reason for honeybee declines in recent years is a pest called the varroa mite, which feeds on the bees’ blood, said Amy Vu, a researcher with the University of Florida’s Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab.
Beekeepers’ ability to reduce colony losses depends on whether they treat their colonies for the destructive mites early, she said.
Minimizing the impact of varroa mites on honeybee colonies is top priority at Vu’s lab.
Beekeepers’ lost honeybee colonies are among pollinating insects that are on the decline.
Pesticides, as well as habitat loss for insects in the wild, contribute to the current population issues, said Molly Martin, coordinator of the Xerces Society’s Bee City USA program.
“Worldwide, up to 40% of pollinator species may be at risk of extinction in the coming years,” she said. “In North America alone, more than a quarter of bumble bee species are in decline.”
Vu and Martin offered a number of ways that people in the community can help improve conditions for bees and other pollinating species.
They include planting pollinator friendly plants — especially native plants that attract pollinators for their nectar — as well as reducing pesticide use and contacting beekeepers to remove feral bees found in the wild.
