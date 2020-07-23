Forecasters say 50% chance of La Niña

Three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean may offer a hint about how busy the remaining hurricane season could be. Whether these waves develop into hurricanes or not, it’s a sign that changing climate conditions may favor a busier storm season. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued a La Niña Watch on July 9. The outlook gave a 50% to 55% chance of a La Niña occurring this fall in the Northern Hemisphere. La Niñas are typically associated with busier hurricane seasons, and the season so far was among the earliest activity recorded in the past 50 years with six named storms to date, according to the NASA Earth Observatory. Recent tropical systems that impacted Central Florida dumped rain on The Villages, including the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal on June 6, when 1.6 inches of rain fell, according to Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
What is La Niña?
La Niña is defined by lower than normal sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It is responsible for winter temperatures that are warmer than normal in the Southeast and colder than normal in the Northwest.
La Niña is one of three climate phases in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, according to NOAA. La Niña is the opposite of El Niño, when Pacific sea surface temperatures are above normal.
At this time, neither La Niña nor El Niño is present and the climate is considered ENSO-neutral.
Why now?
Climate Prediction Center data from June 24 to July 15 showed below-average sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
But certain conditions required for a La Nina, such as colder water under the surface of the Pacific, aren’t present yet in the environment, according to NOAA.
While Pacific sea surface temperatures are down, the opposite is happening in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic Ocean, said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher with Colorado State University.
Warmer than normal water in the Atlantic is an “engine” for hurricanes, Towle said.
How does it affect hurricane season?
Where an El Niño increases vertical wind shear, or the change of winds with height, La Niña conditions are defined by a decrease in wind shear.
Hurricanes can’t form when the vertical wind shear is too high, as it can rip the storms apart, according to the National Weather Service. But when the wind shear is low, it allows more hurricanes to form. The weather service stated La Niña is typically associated with busier hurricane seasons in large part because of the impact on wind shear.
What would a La Niña in the fall mean for hurricane season activity?
This season’s early storm activity does not necessarily mean the later season will be active as well, but environmental and climatological factors — for instance, the arrival of a La Nina — may favor persistent storm activity throughout the season, said Jim Kossin, an atmospheric scientist with NOAA.
However, it’s the later part of the season when hurricane activity traditionally peaks. Sept. 10 is considered the peak, and some of the most destructive storms to strike Florida in recent years were in September and October, including Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Klotzbach said in his most recent long-range forecast for the hurricane season he’s forecasting a possible transition to a weak La Nina by later this summer, and that 20 named storms would form in the Atlantic by the end of the season. His next seasonal outlook will be issued Aug. 6.
The long-range outlooks highlight the importance of planning ahead for a storm.
State and federal leaders recommend people stock at least seven days of food and water for each person in a household, have a weather alert radio, flashlights and extra batteries, and a first aid kit in case of a disaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.