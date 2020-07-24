‘Divas through the decades’ tickets go on sale

RuthAnn “Pinky” Bigley wants to take people on a nostalgic journey.
Bigley is the star of “Divas through the Decades,” a one-woman show featuring iconic female songs from the ‘20s through ‘80s. The show is coming to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, and tickets recently went on sale.
The event is part of The Sharon’s Lobby Lounge Cabaret Series, but instead of being performed in the lobby, it will take place in the auditorium to allow for social distancing in the audience.
Bigley, who moved to the Village of DeSoto just over a year ago and is known as “Pinky Sings,” will sing the songs of musical icons such as Judy Garland, Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Carole King, Donna Summer and more. There will be a few Broadway tunes, as well.
Bigley got her start at a young age performing at various Connecticut theaters in shows like “Annie,” “Evita,” “South Pacific” and more. She went on to perform in the national tour of “Les Misérables” and the international tour of “Evita.”
“Divas through the Decades” is a concept Bigley has had for about 20 years.
“After I was done raising my stepsons, I thought it was time to get back and do it,” Bigley said. “I hooked up with a musical director and cabaret director in New York and put the show together.”
Bigley enjoys putting her own twist on some of the songs and performing medleys.
In between songs, Bigley’s show is filled with anecdotes about her career and about how the songs she’s performing have been integrated into her life as a performer.
Bigley will be backed by a live band featuring guitarist Bill Neale, drummer Dennis St. Germainand bass player Charlie Silva. Kevin O’Connellis the music director.
“I’m really excited to work with some new people,” Bigley said. “I’ve been traveling a lot, and now I really have a nice core set of musicians that I can work with.”
Tickets to “Divas through the Decades” are $25 and can be purchased online at thevillages
entertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
